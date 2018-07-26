Duchess Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance to Watch Polo with Prince Harry

Top Stories
Thu, 26 July 2018 at 8:44 am

Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose for a photo together at the 2018 Sentebale Polo held at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on Thursday (July 26) in Windsor, England.

The pair were joined at the event by Sentebale CEO Cathy Ferrier, Sentebale chairman Johnny Hornby, Sentebale ambassador Nacho Figuares and his wife Delfina Figueras.

The charity was founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso and gives hope to children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

FYI: The Duchess is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress, Aquazzura pumps, and a J.Crew bag.
