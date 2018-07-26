Emily Ratajkowski, Kelly Rowland, Taraji P. Henson & More Attend Opening Night of '29Rooms' in Chicago!

Emily Ratajkowski, Kelly Rowland and Taraji P. Henson are celebrating!

The three stars were all in attendance at Refinery29′s opening night of 29Rooms: Turn it into Art on Wednesday night (July 25) in Chicago, Ill.

Chicago Mayer Rahm Emanuel was also in attendance, as well as Orange Is the New Black’s Taylor Schilling, Dascha Polanco and Kate Mulgrew, who checked out the show’s activation Identity is Power.

Chance the Rapper also stopped by and enjoyed a performance from dancers The Era feat. I am Queen.

The intimate party kicked off 29Rooms’ four-day exhibition, celebrating the transformative power of creativity, and explores how art influences emotion, shifts perspectives, and encourages experimentation.