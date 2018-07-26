Gerard Butler's 'Hunter Killer' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

The trailer for Hunter Killer has just debuted online and it’s promising so much action!

Here’s a synopsis: Deep under the Arctic Ocean, American submarine Captain Joe Glass (Gerard Butler) is on the hunt for a U.S. sub in distress when he discovers a secret Russian coup is in the offing, threatening to dismantle the world order. With crew and country on the line, Captain Glass must now assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to rescue the kidnapped Russian president and sneak through enemy waters to stop WWIII.

Gary Oldman, Common, Linda Cardellini, and Toby Stephens also star in the movie, in theaters on October 26.