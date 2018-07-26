Gillian Jacobs, Lucy Hale & Bella Heathcote Celebrate Jonathan Simkhai Store Opening!

Gillian Jacobs, Lucy Hale and Bella Heathcote keep it chic and sophisticated while striking a pose at Jonathan Simkhai‘s New Retail Store & Brand Headquarters Opening Celebration held on Wednesday (July 25) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The three ladies were joined at the event by Brittany Snow, Rumer Willis, Georgie Flores, Aluna Francis, Soko, Lindsay Price, Lexi Wood, Nathalie Kelley, Kacy Hill, Caroline Vreeland and designer Jonathan Simkhai himself.

“Congrats @jonathansimkhai on your beautiful opening tonight 👗,” Lucy captioned with her Instagram post.



A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jul 25, 2018 at 8:12pm PDT

FYI: Bella is wearing a Jonathan Simkhai top and skirt, Bare Collection earrings, vintage ring, Jimmy Choo bag and Paul Andrew heels.