Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi & Sir!

Surprise! Michelle Williams Secretly Marries Musician Phil Elverum!

Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Markle Kiss at His Polo Match!

Thu, 26 July 2018 at 11:23 pm

Glenn Close & Daughter Annie Starke Share Cute Red Carpet Moment!

Glenn Close & Daughter Annie Starke Share Cute Red Carpet Moment!

Glenn Close has the biggest smile on her face while walking the red carpet with daughter Annie Starke at a screening of their movie The Wife on Thursday (July 26) at The Paley Center for Media in New York City.

The mother-daughter duo star in the movie together and they were joined on the red carpet by co-star Jonathan Pryce, as well as journalist Diane Sawyer.

Annie plays the younger version of her mom’s character in the new film, out in theaters on August 17.

