Top Stories
Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi &amp; Sir!

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi & Sir!

Lady Gaga Does a Sexy Photo Shoot in the Ocean

Lady Gaga Does a Sexy Photo Shoot in the Ocean

Nikki Bella's Reference to John Cena Breakup Makes 'Tonight Show' Audience Groan (Video)

Nikki Bella's Reference to John Cena Breakup Makes 'Tonight Show' Audience Groan (Video)

Thu, 26 July 2018 at 11:04 am

Henry Cavill 'Absolutely' Wanted To Do His Own 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout' Stunts

Henry Cavill 'Absolutely' Wanted To Do His Own 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout' Stunts

Henry Cavill stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (July 25) and dished all about Tom Cruise getting hurt doing stunts in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and performing his own stunts himself.

“Absolutely, I did,” the 35-year-old actor told Jimmy about doing his own stunts. “I really really did. One of the biggest heartbreaks was that I walked on set and I told them, ‘any stunt that’s not gonna involve me killing anybody else if I get it wrong, which is like serious potential, then count me in.’”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Henry Cavill

Henry also talked about what it was like getting his motorcycle license for the movie and shows a clip of an awesome fight scene between him and Tom from Mission: Impossible – Fallout – Watch below!

Also pictured: Henry all smiles while sitting for a special live Q&A from Facebook LA to give fans an unfiltered look at some of his recent blockbuster projects.


Henry Cavill on Working with Tom Cruise & Mission: Impossible Stunts

Click inside to watch the rest of Henry Cavill’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Henry Cavill’s INCREDIBLE Fight Scene with Tom Cruise
Just Jared on Facebook
henry cavill absolutely wanted to do his own mission impossible stunts 01
henry cavill absolutely wanted to do his own mission impossible stunts 02
henry cavill absolutely wanted to do his own mission impossible stunts 03
henry cavill absolutely wanted to do his own mission impossible stunts 04
henry cavill absolutely wanted to do his own mission impossible stunts 05
henry cavill absolutely wanted to do his own mission impossible stunts 06
henry cavill absolutely wanted to do his own mission impossible stunts 07
henry cavill absolutely wanted to do his own mission impossible stunts 08

Credit: ABC, Randy Holmes; Photos: Bauergriffinonline, Facebook LA
Posted to: Henry Cavill

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Carole Radziwill is leaving RHONY after six seasons - TMZ
  • Rowan Blanchard reveals her favorite Instagram accounts to follow - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow complains about the "most hated celebrity" label- TooFab
  • Anthony Hopkins opens up about his struggle with alcoholism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment says goodbye to Young & Hungry - Just Jared Jr