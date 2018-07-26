Henry Cavill 'Absolutely' Wanted To Do His Own 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout' Stunts

Henry Cavill stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (July 25) and dished all about Tom Cruise getting hurt doing stunts in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and performing his own stunts himself.

“Absolutely, I did,” the 35-year-old actor told Jimmy about doing his own stunts. “I really really did. One of the biggest heartbreaks was that I walked on set and I told them, ‘any stunt that’s not gonna involve me killing anybody else if I get it wrong, which is like serious potential, then count me in.’”

Henry also talked about what it was like getting his motorcycle license for the movie and shows a clip of an awesome fight scene between him and Tom from Mission: Impossible – Fallout – Watch below!

Also pictured: Henry all smiles while sitting for a special live Q&A from Facebook LA to give fans an unfiltered look at some of his recent blockbuster projects.



Henry Cavill on Working with Tom Cruise & Mission: Impossible Stunts

Henry Cavill’s INCREDIBLE Fight Scene with Tom Cruise