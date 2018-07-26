Hilary Duff Shares Her Son's Thoughts on 'Lizzie McGuire'

Hilary Duff just figured out the new “questions” feature on Instagram and she did a Q&A with fans on Wednesday night (July 25) while hanging out at home.

The first question that the 30-year-old actress answered was if her son Luca had watched The Lizzie McGuire Movie yet.

“Luca has never watched The Lizzie McGuire Movie. He has watched a few episodes of Lizzie McGuire and he really wasn’t that interested in it ’cause he doesn’t know what’s good,” she said.

Hilary also opened up about the name she and boyfriend Matthew Koma picked out for their baby girl.

“We have picked out the baby’s name, which is super cool and relieves a lot of stress because we agreed on it right away. I think we’re not ready to share and we won’t until she’s born because we don’t really want to hear people’s opinions on it. It’s a very personal choice,” she said.

Hilary also revealed that she loves watching dramas like Billions and The Handmaid’s Tale and she wishes Younger was an hour-long episode like the rest of her fans.