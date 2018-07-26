'I Am Paul Walker' Releases Debut Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for I Am Paul Walker has arrived, and you can watch it right here.

The upcoming documentary “chronicles the charismatic and massively popular movie star whose life was tragically cut short in a car accident that devastated his fans, family, and friends,” and celebrates the life of the beloved actor and humanitarian.

In the film, Paul’s family opens up for the first time to share untold stories and never-before-seen family footage.

The movie airs on August 11 at 9 ET/PT on Paramount Network.

Watch the trailer for I Am Paul Walker below!