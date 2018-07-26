Is There a 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' End Credits Scene?

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is hitting theaters in just a few hours and fans are anxiously awaiting an answer to the question: do any additional scenes play after the credits?

Well, we have intel that once the credits begin rolling, you can leave! There is nothing after the credits for this movie.

The cast features an all-star lineup including Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Wes Bentley, Alec Baldwin, and Michelle Monaghan.

Currently, the movie is getting raves and has a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. The cast just completed a comprehensive world press tour and the hype is real! Check out the trailer one last time before the film hits theaters.