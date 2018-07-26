Jenna Dewan Strips Down to Nothing for 'Women's Health'

Jenna Dewan is baring everything on the cover of Women’s Health‘s September 2018 Global Naked Issue.

Here’s what the 37-year-old World of Dance host had to share with the mag…

On her life, post split from Channing Tatum: “It’s been a journey, and it’s been a transformation of myself – my needs and wants as a woman. I think everyone wants to hold on to what’s in front of them, but when you open your mind saying, ‘I want what’s best for myself and my daughter,’ you have to be okay with however that looks. I feel like I’ve been on a wave of growth. It does look different; it’s a new normal, and I really think we’ll get used to that.”

On admitting her split has been challenging: “It’s always challenging to go through a big change and have the whole world have an opinion about it…It’s okay for a relationship to change into a new form that is actually better for both people involved, and I think maybe that’s what shocked everyone so much – that it can be a positive thing. That was ultimately what happened with us.”

On parenting her five-year-old daughter Everly: “I’m cautious not to always say ‘You’re beautiful’ or ‘You look pretty.’ I say those things, but I follow it up with, ‘You’re smart, you’re strong, you’re opinionated.’”

For more from Jenna, visit WomensHealth.com.