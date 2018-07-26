Top Stories
Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi &amp; Sir!

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi & Sir!

Lady Gaga Does a Sexy Photo Shoot in the Ocean

Lady Gaga Does a Sexy Photo Shoot in the Ocean

Nikki Bella's Reference to John Cena Breakup Makes 'Tonight Show' Audience Groan (Video)

Nikki Bella's Reference to John Cena Breakup Makes 'Tonight Show' Audience Groan (Video)

Thu, 26 July 2018 at 11:10 am

Jenna Dewan Strips Down to Nothing for 'Women's Health'

Jenna Dewan Strips Down to Nothing for 'Women's Health'

Jenna Dewan is baring everything on the cover of Women’s Health‘s September 2018 Global Naked Issue.

Here’s what the 37-year-old World of Dance host had to share with the mag…

On her life, post split from Channing Tatum: “It’s been a journey, and it’s been a transformation of myself – my needs and wants as a woman. I think everyone wants to hold on to what’s in front of them, but when you open your mind saying, ‘I want what’s best for myself and my daughter,’ you have to be okay with however that looks. I feel like I’ve been on a wave of growth. It does look different; it’s a new normal, and I really think we’ll get used to that.”

On admitting her split has been challenging: “It’s always challenging to go through a big change and have the whole world have an opinion about it…It’s okay for a relationship to change into a new form that is actually better for both people involved, and I think maybe that’s what shocked everyone so much – that it can be a positive thing. That was ultimately what happened with us.”

On parenting her five-year-old daughter Everly: “I’m cautious not to always say ‘You’re beautiful’ or ‘You look pretty.’ I say those things, but I follow it up with, ‘You’re smart, you’re strong, you’re opinionated.’”

For more from Jenna, visit WomensHealth.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
jenna dewan womens health 01
jenna dewan womens health 02
jenna dewan womens health 03

Credit: Dennis Leupold/Women's Health
Posted to: Jenna Dewan, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Carole Radziwill is leaving RHONY after six seasons - TMZ
  • Rowan Blanchard reveals her favorite Instagram accounts to follow - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow complains about the "most hated celebrity" label- TooFab
  • Anthony Hopkins opens up about his struggle with alcoholism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment says goodbye to Young & Hungry - Just Jared Jr