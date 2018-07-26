Top Stories
Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi &amp; Sir!

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi & Sir!

Lady Gaga Does a Sexy Photo Shoot in the Ocean

Lady Gaga Does a Sexy Photo Shoot in the Ocean

Nikki Bella's Reference to John Cena Breakup Makes 'Tonight Show' Audience Groan (Video)

Nikki Bella's Reference to John Cena Breakup Makes 'Tonight Show' Audience Groan (Video)

Thu, 26 July 2018 at 9:32 am

Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler Film 'Murder Mystery' on a Yacht

Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler Film 'Murder Mystery' on a Yacht

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are getting to work!

The co-stars were seen filming their movie, Murder Mystery, on a boat on Thursday (July 26) in Portofino, Italy in the Amalfi coast area of the country.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Aniston

Adam and Jennifer are reuniting for the film after starring in 2011′s Just Go With It.

There’s no set release date for the film just yet. The movie also stars Luke Evans. Stay tuned!

Check out the new set photos from the film below…
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer aniston adam sandler film murder mystery 01
jennifer aniston adam sandler film murder mystery 02
jennifer aniston adam sandler film murder mystery 03
jennifer aniston adam sandler film murder mystery 04

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Carole Radziwill is leaving RHONY after six seasons - TMZ
  • Rowan Blanchard reveals her favorite Instagram accounts to follow - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow complains about the "most hated celebrity" label- TooFab
  • Anthony Hopkins opens up about his struggle with alcoholism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment says goodbye to Young & Hungry - Just Jared Jr
  • Mayette de Guzman

    Luv Jen & Adam’s chemistry in d big screen. Faniston 4ever!

  • Joy B Angie

    The weather is good.
    What else ?