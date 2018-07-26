Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler Film 'Murder Mystery' on a Yacht

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are getting to work!

The co-stars were seen filming their movie, Murder Mystery, on a boat on Thursday (July 26) in Portofino, Italy in the Amalfi coast area of the country.

Adam and Jennifer are reuniting for the film after starring in 2011′s Just Go With It.

There’s no set release date for the film just yet. The movie also stars Luke Evans. Stay tuned!

Check out the new set photos from the film below…