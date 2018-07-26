Top Stories
Thu, 26 July 2018 at 6:30 pm

Jennifer Lawrence & Her Dog Pippi Visit a Friend in Beverly Hills!

Jennifer Lawrence & Her Dog Pippi Visit a Friend in Beverly Hills!

Jennifer Lawrence is paying a visit with her furry friend in tow!

The 27-year-old mother! actress and her dog Pippi were spotted visiting a friend on Wednesday (July 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jennifer kept it casual in a black sweater, blue jeans and a black leather hat as she made her way to her friend’s place.

One day before, Jennifer and Pippi were spotted heading out to lunch together in Beverly Hills, Calif. She kept a low profile in a Jimi Hendrix tee and black mules for her lunch outing.
