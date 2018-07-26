Top Stories
'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 2 Gets Premiere Date & Teaser - Watch Now!

'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 2 Gets Premiere Date & Teaser - Watch Now!

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is already returning back with more episodes!

The MTV show is returning for part two on August 23 with a two-hour premiere, featuring Deena Cortese, JWoww, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Snooki, Pauly D, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Vinny Guadagnino.

There’s sure to be a lot in store this season. In the recent past, Ronnie got in a domestic violence incident with the mother of his child, and Deena announced that she’s pregnant. Also…a Pauly D wedding is teased!

Watch the first teaser for the new season below!
Photos: Getty
