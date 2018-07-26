Josh O'Connor to Play Young Prince Charles on 'The Crown'

Josh O’Connor has landed the role of young Prince Charles on the upcoming third season of the Netflix series The Crown.

Each season of the show follows a different decade in the life of Queen Elizabeth and Olivia Colman is taking over for Claire Foy in seasons three and four.

Princess Diana is expected to be introduced near the end of the third season and featured heavily in the fourth and fifth seasons.

Marion Bailey has been cast as the Queen Mother for the upcoming season.

“I am thrilled to be joining The Firm for the next installment of The Crown,” Josh said in a statement provided to THR. “Seasons three and four will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales’ life and our national story, and I’m excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all. I’m very aware it’s a formidably talented family to be joining but reliably informed I have the ears for the part and will fit right in.”

