Top Stories
Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi &amp; Sir!

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi & Sir!

Surprise! Michelle Williams Secretly Marries Musician Phil Elverum!

Surprise! Michelle Williams Secretly Marries Musician Phil Elverum!

Prince Harry &amp; Duchess Meghan Markle Kiss at His Polo Match!

Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Markle Kiss at His Polo Match!

Thu, 26 July 2018 at 5:34 pm

Josh O'Connor to Play Young Prince Charles on 'The Crown'

Josh O'Connor to Play Young Prince Charles on 'The Crown'

Josh O’Connor has landed the role of young Prince Charles on the upcoming third season of the Netflix series The Crown.

Each season of the show follows a different decade in the life of Queen Elizabeth and Olivia Colman is taking over for Claire Foy in seasons three and four.

Princess Diana is expected to be introduced near the end of the third season and featured heavily in the fourth and fifth seasons.

Marion Bailey has been cast as the Queen Mother for the upcoming season.

“I am thrilled to be joining The Firm for the next installment of The Crown,” Josh said in a statement provided to THR. “Seasons three and four will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales’ life and our national story, and I’m excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all. I’m very aware it’s a formidably talented family to be joining but reliably informed I have the ears for the part and will fit right in.”

You might recognize Josh from his work in the films God’s Own Country and Florence Foster Jenkins.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Josh O'Connor, Prince Charles, Television, The Crown

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Carole Radziwill is leaving RHONY after six seasons - TMZ
  • Rowan Blanchard reveals her favorite Instagram accounts to follow - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow complains about the "most hated celebrity" label- TooFab
  • Anthony Hopkins opens up about his struggle with alcoholism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment says goodbye to Young & Hungry - Just Jared Jr