Top Stories
Wilmer Valderrama Visits Demi Lovato at the Hospital Following Reported Overdose

Wilmer Valderrama Visits Demi Lovato at the Hospital Following Reported Overdose

Princess Beatrice's Secret Instagram Account Revealed!

Princess Beatrice's Secret Instagram Account Revealed!

Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Thu, 26 July 2018 at 12:51 am

Justin Bieber Gives Money to a Homeless Man in Los Angeles

Justin Bieber Gives Money to a Homeless Man in Los Angeles

Justin Bieber is lending a helping hand.

The 24-year-old “Sorry” pop superstar was seen handing money to a homeless man while out to lunch by himself on Wednesday (July 25) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin woke up the man, who was asleep on the staircase, to hand him money before heading out for the day.

That day, Justin sent his prayers to Demi Lovato.

“I haven’t talked to her, but my prayers go out to her and her family for sure. I thought she was sober, that’s terrible, right?” he said.
Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber homeless july 2018 01
justin bieber homeless july 2018 02
justin bieber homeless july 2018 03
justin bieber homeless july 2018 04
justin bieber homeless july 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr