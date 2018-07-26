Justin Bieber Gives Money to a Homeless Man in Los Angeles

Justin Bieber is lending a helping hand.

The 24-year-old “Sorry” pop superstar was seen handing money to a homeless man while out to lunch by himself on Wednesday (July 25) in Los Angeles.

Justin woke up the man, who was asleep on the staircase, to hand him money before heading out for the day.

That day, Justin sent his prayers to Demi Lovato.

“I haven’t talked to her, but my prayers go out to her and her family for sure. I thought she was sober, that’s terrible, right?” he said.