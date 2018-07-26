Kevin Connolly & Francesca Dutton Split After One Year of Dating

Kevin Connolly is back on the market.

The 44-year-old Entourage star and his girlfriend Francesca Dutton have reportedly called it quits, Us Weekly reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kevin Connolly

Kevin and the 31-year-old British socialite have been quietly dating since July 2017 after meeting in Los Angeles.

The pair celebrated Fourth of July together last year in Malibu. The two never posted photos of each other online, but did frequently like each other’s social media posts.

The mag reports that Kevin and Francesca “could get back together, but it doesn’t look likely.”