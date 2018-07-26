Lady Gaga Does a Sexy Photo Shoot in the Ocean

Lady Gaga did a lingerie photo shoot in the ocean!

The 32-year-old sported several different sheer and sexy looks for the photo shoot, which took place on Wednesday (July 25) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

No word yet what the photo shoot is for, but we’re hoping to see the photos soon!

If you missed it, find out when Gaga‘s movie with Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born, is set to make its world premiere!

10+ pictures inside of Lady Gaga doing a sexy photo shoot…