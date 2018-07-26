'Last Jedi' Director Rian Johnson Deletes Old Tweets After James Gunn's Firing

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has admittedly deleted old tweets after what went down with Marvel director James Gunn.

If you don’t know, old tweets of James‘ resurfaced earlier this month and he was quickly fired as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Rian apparently deleted tweets that were sent before January 25.

“No official directive at all,” Rian said in response to the implication that Disney told him to delete tweets, “and I don’t think I’ve ever tweeted anything that bad. But it’s nine years of stuff written largely off the cuff as ephemera, if trolls scrutinizing it for ammunition is the new normal, this seems like a ‘why not?’ move.”