Thu, 26 July 2018 at 3:30 pm
LeBron James Reveals a Regret About His Son's Name
- Find out why LeBron James regrets naming his son after himself – TMZ
- Guess who joined Beyonce and Jay-Z on tour – Just Jared Jr
- Justin Theroux has some new friends – Lainey Gossip
- Huge news for Michelle Williams - DListed
- Hilary Duff shares the hardships of her pregnancy – TooFab
- Find out who Chelsea Handler will portray on Will & Grace – Towleroad
- A full breakdown of Shawn Mendes‘ love life – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: LeBron James, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet