Maia Mitchell & Camila Morrone Screen 'Never Goin' Back' in Hollywood

Maia Mitchell is a vision in red as she steps out for a screening of her new movie Never Goin’ Back on Wednesday night (July 25) at the ArcLight Theater in Hollywood.

The 24-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-star Camila Morrone and the movie’s director Augustine Frizzell as they screened their movie before answering questions from the audience afterwards.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maia Mitchell

Here’s the synopsis: Waitresses Angela (Maia) and Jessie (Camila) dream of leaving their low-rent diner and heading to Galveston, Texas. They soon find themselves on the streets of Dallas, trying to come up with increasingly wild schemes to raise some much-needed cash.

If you didn’t know, Camila is currently dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

Never Goin’ Back hits theaters on August 3.

10+ pictures inside of the ladies attending the screening…