Top Stories
Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi &amp; Sir!

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi & Sir!

Surprise! Michelle Williams Secretly Marries Musician Phil Elverum!

Surprise! Michelle Williams Secretly Marries Musician Phil Elverum!

Prince Harry &amp; Duchess Meghan Markle Kiss at His Polo Match!

Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Markle Kiss at His Polo Match!

Thu, 26 July 2018 at 10:22 pm

Maia Mitchell & Camila Morrone Screen 'Never Goin' Back' in Hollywood

Maia Mitchell & Camila Morrone Screen 'Never Goin' Back' in Hollywood

Maia Mitchell is a vision in red as she steps out for a screening of her new movie Never Goin’ Back on Wednesday night (July 25) at the ArcLight Theater in Hollywood.

The 24-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-star Camila Morrone and the movie’s director Augustine Frizzell as they screened their movie before answering questions from the audience afterwards.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maia Mitchell

Here’s the synopsis: Waitresses Angela (Maia) and Jessie (Camila) dream of leaving their low-rent diner and heading to Galveston, Texas. They soon find themselves on the streets of Dallas, trying to come up with increasingly wild schemes to raise some much-needed cash.

If you didn’t know, Camila is currently dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

Never Goin’ Back hits theaters on August 3.

10+ pictures inside of the ladies attending the screening…
Just Jared on Facebook
maia mitchell joins costars at never goin back screening in la 01
maia mitchell joins costars at never goin back screening in la 02
maia mitchell joins costars at never goin back screening in la 03
maia mitchell joins costars at never goin back screening in la 04
maia mitchell joins costars at never goin back screening in la 05
maia mitchell joins costars at never goin back screening in la 06
maia mitchell joins costars at never goin back screening in la 07
maia mitchell joins costars at never goin back screening in la 08
maia mitchell joins costars at never goin back screening in la 09
maia mitchell joins costars at never goin back screening in la 10
maia mitchell joins costars at never goin back screening in la 11
maia mitchell joins costars at never goin back screening in la 12
maia mitchell joins costars at never goin back screening in la 13
maia mitchell joins costars at never goin back screening in la 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Camila Morrone, Maia Mitchell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Carole Radziwill is leaving RHONY after six seasons - TMZ
  • Rowan Blanchard reveals her favorite Instagram accounts to follow - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow complains about the "most hated celebrity" label- TooFab
  • Anthony Hopkins opens up about his struggle with alcoholism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment says goodbye to Young & Hungry - Just Jared Jr