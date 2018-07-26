Maria Sharapova Hosts Sugarpova x sbe Partnership Launch!

Maria Sharapova keeps it chic in floral dress while hitting the carpet at the sbe X Sugarpova Partnership Launch Celebration held at Cleo on Wednesday (July 25) in Hollywood, Calif.

The 31-year-old tennis pro was joined at the event by Brandi Cyrus and sbe CEO/founder Sam Nazarian as they celebrated the global partnership with Maria’s Sugarpova confectionery line and sbe, at Cleo Mediterráneo, one of sbe’s international award winning restaurant brands.

“Tonight @sugarpova celebrated the launch of our collaboration with @sbecollection hotels around the 🌎 at the fab @cleorestaurant in LaLa Land,” Maria captioned with her Instagram post. “Look out mini bar lovers #OneShelfAtATime 😉#Sugarpova 🍭”



FYI: Maria is wearing a Ganni floral skirt and top, Pierre Hardy shoe, earrings by Cornelia Webb Jewelry, bracelet by cloverpost and ring by Saskia Diez.