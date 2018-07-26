Michael Buble & Wife Luisana Lopilato Welcome Baby Girl!

Michael Buble and his wife, Luisana Lopilato have welcomed their third child and their first daughter!

The 31-year-old Argentinian actress posted the news on her Instagram in Spanish.

Roughly translated, the post reads, “How to explain that our heart explodes with love? That there’s not enough hours in a day to think about it. I thank God for making us this gift of life and happiness! Because looking in her eyes is looking at heaven itself! We love you to infinity and beyond. We waited for you not only to grow as a family … you gave us light, hope, you are and will be our souls’ life.”

Luisana also included a black-and-white photo of their baby’s hand.

The couple are also parents to Elias, 2, and Noah, who will be 5 in August.