Michelle Williams Secretly Marries Phil Elverum!

Michelle Williams has confirmed her marriage to musician Phil Elverum in Vanity Fair‘s new issue!

Here’s what the 37-year-old actress had to share with the mag…

On her relationship with Phil: “I never gave up on love…I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad [Heath Ledger] loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.’ Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship…but Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”

On her advice about finding love: “Don’t settle. Don’t settle for something that feels like a prison, or is hard, or hurts you,” she says. “If it doesn’t feel like love, it’s not love.”

On why she’s talking about her relationship and marriage publicly now: “I don’t really want to talk about any of it. But there’s that tease, that lure, that’s like, What if this helps somebody? What if somebody who has always journeyed in this way, who has struggled as much as I struggled, and looked as much as I looked, finds something that helps them?”

FYI: Phil performs under the name Mount Eerie. In the article, the writer points out that Phil suffered a huge loss when his wife, Geneviève Castrée, “was diagnosed with inoperable stage-4 pancreatic cancer.” She died in July of 2016. They had one daughter together. Phil and his daughter moved in with Michelle and Matilda in Brooklyn, New York.