Netflix Releases 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before has arrived, and you can watch it right here!

The teaser for the upcoming film, due out globally on the streaming service on August 17, was released on Thursday (July 26).

In the movie, an adaptation of the YA novel from Jenny Han, Lara Jean Song Covey’s love life goes from imaginary to out of control when the love letters for every boy she’s ever loved—five in all — are mysteriously mailed out.

The movie stars Lana Condor, Janel Parrish and Noah Centineo, and was directed by Susan Johnson.