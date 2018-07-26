Nikki Bella's Reference to John Cena Breakup Makes 'Tonight Show' Audience Groan - Watch Now

Top Stories
Thu, 26 July 2018 at 9:47 am

The Bella twins – Nikki and Brie Bella – make an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (July 25) in New York City.

While on the show, the twins spoke about how when they were younger, they used to break up with each other’s boyfriends to avoid the discomfort.

“Well, when we were young, we would break up with boyfriends for each other,” Nikki said, to which Brie confirmed, “We never had to go through like the emotions of a breakup because I was like, ‘You wanna dump the guy, cool.‘”

Nikki then quickly added, “Where were you a few months ago?,” referencing her breakup with John Cena.

After Nikki‘s statement, the audience let out an audible moan.

Skip to moment 1:05 to see it happen.
Photos: Getty, NBC
Posted to: Brie Bella, Jimmy Fallon, John Cena, Nikki Bella, Video

