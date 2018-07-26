Penn Badgley's New Series 'You' Gets Season 2 Renewal Ahead of Premiere

Penn Badgley is all smiles while appearing on a panel for his upcoming Lifetime series You during the 2018 Summer TCA Press Tour on Thursday (July 26) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actor was joined at the event by co-stars Shay Mitchell, Elizabeth Lail, and John Stamos, as well as executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, and Sarah Schechter, and author Caroline Kepnes.

The series doesn’t premiere until September 9, but Lifetime has already confirmed that a second season has been ordered.

You, which also stars Kathryn Gallagher and Hari Nef, will air as a Netflix original outside of the United States.