Thu, 26 July 2018 at 9:47 am

Pregnant Erika Christensen, Lindsey Vonn & More Step Out for 'The Spy Who Dumped Me' Premiere!

Pregnant Erika Christensen, Lindsey Vonn & More Step Out for 'The Spy Who Dumped Me' Premiere!

Erika Christensen happily shows off her baby bump while hitting the carpet at the premiere of The Spy Who Dumped Me held at the Fox Village Theater on Wednesday (July 25) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old pregnant actress was joined at the event by Lindsey Vonn and her boyfriend P.K. Subban, Willow Shields and Sharon Stone.

Also in attendance to show their support for the film was Chrishell Hartley, Ron Howard, Drake Bell, Elle King, Molly Quinn, Tony Hawk, Zuri Hall, Izabella Miko and Julia Jones.

The Spy Who Dumped Me hits theaters on August 3 – and you can check out the trailer here!
