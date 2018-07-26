Top Stories
Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi &amp; Sir!

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi & Sir!

Surprise! Michelle Williams Secretly Marries Musician Phil Elverum!

Surprise! Michelle Williams Secretly Marries Musician Phil Elverum!

Prince Harry &amp; Duchess Meghan Markle Kiss at His Polo Match!

Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Markle Kiss at His Polo Match!

Thu, 26 July 2018 at 12:51 pm

Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Markle Kiss at His Polo Match!

Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Markle Kiss at His Polo Match!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex engaged in some PDA today!

Duchess Meghan Markle planted a kiss on Prince Harry during the award ceremony after he played in the 2018 Sentebale Polo match held at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on Thursday (July 26) in Windsor, England.

According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, “Prince Harry scored two goals in total, helping his @Sentebale @StRegisHotels Team win the #SentebabeISPSPolo 5-4.”

FYI: Duchess Meghan is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress.

Check out all the photos of the Duchess and Prince Harry packing on the PDA…
Just Jared on Facebook
prince harry meghan markle kiss polo match 01
prince harry meghan markle kiss polo match 02
prince harry meghan markle kiss polo match 03
prince harry meghan markle kiss polo match 04
prince harry meghan markle kiss polo match 05
prince harry meghan markle kiss polo match 06
prince harry meghan markle kiss polo match 07
prince harry meghan markle kiss polo match 08
prince harry meghan markle kiss polo match 09
prince harry meghan markle kiss polo match 10
prince harry meghan markle kiss polo match 11
prince harry meghan markle kiss polo match 12

Photos: Getty, Instar Images
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Carole Radziwill is leaving RHONY after six seasons - TMZ
  • Rowan Blanchard reveals her favorite Instagram accounts to follow - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow complains about the "most hated celebrity" label- TooFab
  • Anthony Hopkins opens up about his struggle with alcoholism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment says goodbye to Young & Hungry - Just Jared Jr