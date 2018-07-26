Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Markle Kiss at His Polo Match!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex engaged in some PDA today!

Duchess Meghan Markle planted a kiss on Prince Harry during the award ceremony after he played in the 2018 Sentebale Polo match held at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on Thursday (July 26) in Windsor, England.

According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, “Prince Harry scored two goals in total, helping his @Sentebale @StRegisHotels Team win the #SentebabeISPSPolo 5-4.”

FYI: Duchess Meghan is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress.

Check out all the photos of the Duchess and Prince Harry packing on the PDA…