Roseanne Barr Addresses Racist Tweet in First TV Interview, Says 'It Cost Me Everything'

Roseanne Barr sat down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity for her first TV interview since being fired by ABC back in May.

The 65-year-old disgraced actress’ addressed her racist tweets during her interview on Thursday (July 26) where she opened up about how sorry she is why while also explaining the backlash she’s received.

“I’ve apologized a lot. It’s been two months. I’ve apologized and explained and asked for forgiveness,” Roseanne said. “I was so sad that people thought [the tweet] was racist. And I went into the whole discussion of racism and that blew my mind because it was so much what the show I was doing was about. Why couldn’t they see my work?”

Roseanne went on to address President Obama’s adviser Valerie Jarrett directly where she tried to explain why she said what she tweeted.

“I didn’t know she was African-American. I assumed because she was from Iran and she lived in Iran for such a long time,” Roseanne said. “If she’s watching, I’m so sorry you thought I was racist and you thought that my tweet was racist because it wasn’t. It was political. I’m sorry for the misunderstanding that caused my ill-worded tweet. I’m sorry that you feel harmed and hurt, I never meant that. For that, I apologize. I never meant to hurt anybody or say anything negative about an entire race of people. My 30 years of work can attest to that.”

When Sean brought up Roseanne‘s past tweets about Catholics along with her Nazi photo shoot, Roseanne joked,” “I hate everyone equally. Everybody deserves to be joked about. Anyone in any kind of position of power deserves to have a joke about them. If they can’t laugh at themselves, that means something.”

“I’m so sad that anyone thinks that of me, but I’m not that person. I was going through a very hard time,” Roseanne continued. “I didn’t [know better]. I made a mistake. It cost me everything, my life’s work. I wish I worded it better.”