Selena Gomez Stars in Puma's California Exotic Women's Campaign!

Selena Gomez is the star of the new Puma campaign!

The 26-year-old Revival singer is part of the brand’s California Exotic Women’s 2018 campaign, which just launched on Thursday (July 26).

The shoes drop in selected sneaker boutiques, Puma.com and Puma stores worldwide on August 2.

In the campaign images, Selena is pictured wearing the California Exotic shoes.

Earlier in the month, Selena also starred in Puma‘s Ampt XT campaign, showing off her toned figure in the trainers.

See the campaign pics below!