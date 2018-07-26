Top Stories
Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi &amp; Sir!

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi & Sir!

Surprise! Michelle Williams Secretly Marries Musician Phil Elverum!

Surprise! Michelle Williams Secretly Marries Musician Phil Elverum!

Prince Harry &amp; Duchess Meghan Markle Kiss at His Polo Match!

Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Markle Kiss at His Polo Match!

Thu, 26 July 2018 at 12:21 pm

Selena Gomez Stars in Puma's California Exotic Women's Campaign!

Selena Gomez Stars in Puma's California Exotic Women's Campaign!

Selena Gomez is the star of the new Puma campaign!

The 26-year-old Revival singer is part of the brand’s California Exotic Women’s 2018 campaign, which just launched on Thursday (July 26).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

The shoes drop in selected sneaker boutiques, Puma.com and Puma stores worldwide on August 2.

In the campaign images, Selena is pictured wearing the California Exotic shoes.

Earlier in the month, Selena also starred in Puma‘s Ampt XT campaign, showing off her toned figure in the trainers.

See the campaign pics below!
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez california pumas1
selena gomez california pumas2

Photos: PUMA
Posted to: Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Carole Radziwill is leaving RHONY after six seasons - TMZ
  • Rowan Blanchard reveals her favorite Instagram accounts to follow - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow complains about the "most hated celebrity" label- TooFab
  • Anthony Hopkins opens up about his struggle with alcoholism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment says goodbye to Young & Hungry - Just Jared Jr