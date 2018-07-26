Serena Williams Claims 'Discrimination' After Being Drug Tested Again

Serena Williams is speaking out again after she was faced with another surprise drug test.

The 36-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion took to Twitter on Tuesday night (July 24) to share her frustration for being “randomly” selected for another drug test.

“…and it’s that time of the day to get “randomly” drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean #StayPositive,” Serena first tweeted.

This isn’t the first time Serena complained about getting drug tested more than other tennis players – male or female.

“Just test everyone equally,” Serena said during a pre-Wimbledon press conference earlier this month after it was reported that she has been tested five times already in 2018.

“But I’m ready to do whatever it takes to have a clean sport so bring it on. I’m excited,” Serena wrote in another tweet.

U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has not responded to Serena‘s tweets yet.