'Slender Man' Debuts Scary New Trailer - Watch Now!
The terrifying new trailer for Slender Man is here, and you can watch it right now!
The upcoming horror movie arrives in theaters on August 10, and co-stars Joey King, Julia Goldani-Telles, Annalise Basso, Jaz Sinclair and Alex Fitzalan.
Javier Botet plays the Slender Man.
Slender Man is directed by Sylvain White, and tells the story of a tall, thin, horrifying figure with unnaturally long arms and a featureless face, who is reputed to be responsible for the haunting and disappearance of countless children and teens.
Watch the creepy trailer below!