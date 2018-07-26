Top Stories
Thu, 26 July 2018 at 4:26 pm

'Slender Man' Debuts Scary New Trailer - Watch Now!

'Slender Man' Debuts Scary New Trailer - Watch Now!

The terrifying new trailer for Slender Man is here, and you can watch it right now!

The upcoming horror movie arrives in theaters on August 10, and co-stars Joey King, Julia Goldani-Telles, Annalise Basso, Jaz Sinclair and Alex Fitzalan.

Javier Botet plays the Slender Man.

Slender Man is directed by Sylvain White, and tells the story of a tall, thin, horrifying figure with unnaturally long arms and a featureless face, who is reputed to be responsible for the haunting and disappearance of countless children and teens.

Watch the creepy trailer below!
Photos: Sony Pictures Entertainment
