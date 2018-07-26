Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Meet Up With Kevin Jonas & Family for Dinner in NYC

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are spending time with family!

The 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress and the 28-year-old DNCE frontman were spotted heading out together on Wednesday (July 25) in New York City.

The couple later headed to dinner with their mothers, as well as Joe‘s brother Kevin and his family.

One day before (July 24), Joe tweeted love and support for his ex Demi Lovato, who is currently being hospitalized after an apparent overdose.

“Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi,” he said.