Sophie Turner Talks About 'Game of Thrones' Ending & Fan Speculation!

Sophie Turner is on the cover of 1883 magazine‘s latest issue, hitting newsstands on July 31.

The shoot was photographed by Brooklyn Beckham!

Here’s what the 22-year-old Game of Thrones star had to say…

On working with Brooklyn: “It was so amazing working with Brooklyn. We haven’t worked together before; we hadn’t actually met either which is quite strange. Yeah, we met on the shoot, but we’d been messaging back and forth on Instagram, with ideas and the concept. We wanted very modern clothing, but a retro set. So I really wanted bold colours, really interesting, kind of fun poses. Something really modern. It was really fun working with him; he’s so instinctively on point, like on the ball. I don’t want to say it was like editorial, but it seemed like he’d been doing it forever.”

On the end of Game of Thrones: “What can you know… this season is bloodier than ever. It’s full of betrayal, full of war, full of danger. That’s all I can say without giving too much away.”

On fan hysteria: “It doesn’t get frustrating; I mean it’s entertaining. It does happen. I remember when I dyed my hair blonde, and everyone thought Sansa was a Targaryen. Everyone reads very much into what we do in our personal lives. Obviously, you know the tattoo is related to the show. It’s just a quote from last season. I think the die-hard fans know that but we like the speculation. It keeps it interesting! Also, the more off the mark, the better for our season. So you know, I’ll throw them off with anything. I’m going to get a tattoo of completely wrong hints on my forehead.”

