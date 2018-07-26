'The Affair' Renewed for Fifth & Final Season at Showtime

The Affair has been renewed for a fifth and final season!

“We love the intimacy, the nuance and the emotional honesty of The Affair’s subjective examination of both infidelity and fidelity. Sarah Treem has always envisioned this as a five-season series, and we will be fascinated to see where she takes her talented cast and all of us next year in its climactic season,” President of Programming Gary Levine said in a statement.

Season four is currently underway and the finale will air on Showtime on August 19. Dominic West, Maura Tierney, Ruth Wilson, and Joshua Jackson star on the show.

