Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi & Sir!

Surprise! Michelle Williams Secretly Marries Musician Phil Elverum!

Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Markle Kiss at His Polo Match!

Thu, 26 July 2018 at 12:00 pm

The Ready Set Debuts New Song 'Stitch' from 'V2' EP - Listen Now! (Exclusive)

The Ready Set is ready to go.

The indie electro-pop project by Jordan Witzigreuter is back with a brand new track called “Stitch” due out on Friday (July 27), and Just Jared is providing the exclusive first listen.

Following the release of the V1 EP earlier in 2018, “Stitch” is the lead single from the upcoming V2 EP, out on August 10.

“‘Stitch’ is about facing personal shortcomings. I think a lot of negative perceptions, actions, etc, can sometimes trace back to some unresolved issues in the back of my mind,” Jordan explains to Just Jared.

“‘Stitch’ sort of gets into the idea of searching for, acknowledging, and unpacking those things, and then trying to move forward from there in a positive way.”

Listen to “Stitch” below!
Photos: The Ready Set
