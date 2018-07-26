Top Stories
Thu, 26 July 2018 at 10:22 pm

Tyson Beckford Pulls Down His Underwear in Hot New Selfie

Tyson Beckford Pulls Down His Underwear in Hot New Selfie

Tyson Beckford is showing off a lot of skin in his latest Instagram selfie!

The 47-year-old entertainer, who starred in the Chippendales show last year, put his buff body on display while posing shirtless in front of the bathroom mirror. He is seen pulling down his Calvin Klein Underwear boxer briefs to reveal a lot of skin.

“Becky got a tan fast,” Tyson captioned the photo.

You can check out more of Tyson‘s recent shirtless selfies in the photo gallery.
