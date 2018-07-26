Top Stories
Thu, 26 July 2018 at 5:08 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Heads Out in the Heat After Pilates in Studio City!

Vanessa Hudgens Heads Out in the Heat After Pilates in Studio City!

Vanessa Hudgens is pushing through the California heat for a workout!

The 29-year-old High School Musical star was seen stepping out of a pilates class on Thursday (July 26) in Los Angeles.

Temperatures in Studio City are nearing triple digits!

Vanessa wore a beige blazer over her workout gear as she headed out after her fitness session.

Vanessa was spotted heading out with her boyfriend Austin Butler last week, grabbing a breakfast at Coffee Commissary in Burbank, Calif.

She’s starring in the upcoming movie Second Act alongside Milo Ventimiglia and Jennifer Lopez, and the trailer just premiered!
Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Vanessa Hudgens

