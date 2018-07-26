Vanessa Hudgens Heads Out in the Heat After Pilates in Studio City!

Vanessa Hudgens is pushing through the California heat for a workout!

The 29-year-old High School Musical star was seen stepping out of a pilates class on Thursday (July 26) in Los Angeles.

Temperatures in Studio City are nearing triple digits!

Vanessa wore a beige blazer over her workout gear as she headed out after her fitness session.

Vanessa was spotted heading out with her boyfriend Austin Butler last week, grabbing a breakfast at Coffee Commissary in Burbank, Calif.

She’s starring in the upcoming movie Second Act alongside Milo Ventimiglia and Jennifer Lopez, and the trailer just premiered!