Who Was Evicted on 'Big Brother 20'? Week Four Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains spoilers from the second live eviction on Big Brother!

It was a very eventful episode during the latest live eviction night on Big Brother‘s 20th season.

The head of household this week was Sam and she put up Kaitlyn and Haleigh on the block. She said she nominated them as they weren’t respectful to the men in the house and that their games were “the opposite of female empowerment.”

The veto was won by Faysal, who promised both of the women that he’d take them off the block. In the end, he blindsided Kaitlyn when he removed Haleigh. The replacement nominee was Rockstar.

During the live eviction, one contestant was voted out, but then given the chance to re-enter the game thanks to the “bonus life app” that was won by Sam in week one.

Click inside for the rest of the spoilers…

The contestant who was voted out was Kaitlyn by a vote of 9-1. JC was the only one who voted to save her. She did not win the bonus life game and was evicted.

Kaitlyn Herman

Age: 24

Hometown: Plainview, N.Y.

Current City: Encino, Calif.

Occupation: Life coach