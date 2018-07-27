Adrien Brody Spends Time with Friend Natasha Poly at Club 55

Adrien Brody is all smiles while riding a water taxi with his friend, model Natasha Poly, to Club 55 on Wednesday (July 25) in St. Tropez.

The 45-year-old actor and the 33-year-old model soaked up the sun while en route to the very exclusive restaurant.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adrien Brody

When they got to the dock, Adrien snapped a photo with a fan.

Adrien is starring alongside Bruce Willis and Fan Bingbing in the upcoming movie Air Strike, which will be released next month in China.