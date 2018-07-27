Fri, 27 July 2018 at 5:00 am
Adrien Brody Spends Time with Friend Natasha Poly at Club 55
Adrien Brody is all smiles while riding a water taxi with his friend, model Natasha Poly, to Club 55 on Wednesday (July 25) in St. Tropez.
The 45-year-old actor and the 33-year-old model soaked up the sun while en route to the very exclusive restaurant.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adrien Brody
When they got to the dock, Adrien snapped a photo with a fan.
Adrien is starring alongside Bruce Willis and Fan Bingbing in the upcoming movie Air Strike, which will be released next month in China.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline Posted to: Adrien Brody, Natasha Poly
Sponsored Links by ZergNet