Bailee Madison, Becca Tobin & Rachael Leigh Cook Step Out for Hallmark Channel Summer TCA!

Bailee Madison, Becca Tobin and Rachael Leigh Cook strike a pose on the purple carpet at the 2018 Hallmark Channel Summer TCA held at a private residence on Thursday (July 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The three ladies were joined at the event by Rebecca Romijn and her husband Jerry O’Connell, Fuller House stars Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodi Sweetin and Lori Loughlin, Susan Lucci, Matt Long, Autumn Reeser, Alison Sweeney, Alexa PenaVega and her hubby Carlos PenaVega, Krizia Vega, Rodney Peete, Holly Robinson Peete, Rick Fox, and Becca‘s boyfriend Zach Martin.

Also in attendance at the event was Kellie Pickler, Lacey Chabert, Jessica Lowndes, Jodie Sweetin, James Tupper, Lori Loughlin, Al Roker and Danielle Panabaker.

FYI: Bailee is carrying a ALDO clutch. Rebecca is wearing a HANEY dress and Sarah Flint shoes. Candace is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress. Holly is wearing a velvet jumpsuit by JOVANI.