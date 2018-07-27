Top Stories
Fri, 27 July 2018 at 1:30 am

Britney Spears Makes Surprise Appearace on Jimmy Fallon's 'EW' - Watch Now!

Britney Spears Makes Surprise Appearace on Jimmy Fallon's 'EW' - Watch Now!

It’s Britney Bitch!

Britney Spears makes a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (July 26) for his popular segment “EW”!

During the segment, the 36-year-old entertainer played Abby – Sara’s (Jimmy) friend that came to visit her from sleep away camp.

While they were hanging out, the girls showed off their Throwback Thursday posts before playing one of their favorite games from camp – Fashion Freeze!

Britney was in New York City this week for latest leg of her Piece of Me Tour – and turned this reality show host into her Bitch!

Watch below!
