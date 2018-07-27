Top Stories
Sir Patrick Stewart & Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Claim That She's 'Becky with the Good Hair'

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Fri, 27 July 2018 at 1:21 pm

Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Hit Craig's for Dinner in Hollywood

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins are enjoying a meal together!

The 68-year-old former Olympian and TV personality and her 21-year-old rumored girlfriend stepped out for dinner at Craig’s on Thursday night (July 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The two enjoyed a romantic dinner date before heading out for the evening.

Caitlyn and Sophia attended the 2018 ESPYs earlier in the month.

Sophia and I off to the ESPY’s,” Caitlyn wrote on her Instagram. “Bringing back old memories of my first public outing. Life is good!”
