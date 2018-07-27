Top Stories
Sir Patrick Stewart &amp; Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Claim That She's 'Becky with the Good Hair'

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Fri, 27 July 2018 at 12:04 pm

Charli XCX: 'Girls Night Out' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Charli XCX: 'Girls Night Out' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Charli XCX is ready for a “Girls Night Out” with her new single!

The 25-year-old “Boom Clap” singer dropped the brand-new track on Friday (July 27).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charli XCX

“Boys came out a year ago today…. girls night out officially drops tomorrow…. I don’t really know what this means but spam me w orange emojis or something if ur ready to party 🧡🔥🦑☄️🍊🍑 ,” she shared on Instagram.

“Girls Night Out” follows the release of Charli‘s other new songs “Focus,” “No Angel” and “5 in the Morning.”

She is currently an opener on Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour alongside Camila Cabello.

Listen below! You can also download “Girls Night Out” on iTunes.


Charli XCX – Girls Night Out [Official Audio]

Click inside to read the lyrics…
