Charli XCX: 'Girls Night Out' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Charli XCX is ready for a “Girls Night Out” with her new single!

The 25-year-old “Boom Clap” singer dropped the brand-new track on Friday (July 27).

“Boys came out a year ago today…. girls night out officially drops tomorrow…. I don’t really know what this means but spam me w orange emojis or something if ur ready to party 🧡🔥🦑☄️🍊🍑 ,” she shared on Instagram.

“Girls Night Out” follows the release of Charli‘s other new songs “Focus,” “No Angel” and “5 in the Morning.”

She is currently an opener on Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour alongside Camila Cabello.

Listen below!



Charli XCX – Girls Night Out [Official Audio]

