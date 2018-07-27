Courtney Love Hits the Beach in Saint-Tropez!

Courtney Love is making a splash!

The Hole rock superstar was spotted hitting the beach at Club 55 on Friday (July 27) in Saint-Tropez, France.

Courtney splashed around in the ocean in a one piece swimsuit during a fun beach day.

A few days before, Courtney performed at Rockin’1000 That’s Live 2018 in Florence, Italy. More than 1000 musicians joined together to form the biggest rock band on Earth, playing 18 rock tracks!

“What an incredible evening @rockin1000 thank you @renzorosso @ariannaalessi @onlythebrave_foundation #Rockin1000ThatsLive #rockin1000 #florence #firenze #Italy #love #rocknroll,” Courtney wrote on her Instagram.