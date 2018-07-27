Top Stories
Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Claim That She's 'Becky with the Good Hair'

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Claim That She's 'Becky with the Good Hair'

Chrissy Teigen Played with a 'Nice Bug' &amp; Twitter Freaked Out

Chrissy Teigen Played with a 'Nice Bug' & Twitter Freaked Out

More Details About Demi Lovato's Suspected Overdose Revealed

More Details About Demi Lovato's Suspected Overdose Revealed

Fri, 27 July 2018 at 11:11 am

Courtney Love Hits the Beach in Saint-Tropez!

Courtney Love Hits the Beach in Saint-Tropez!

Courtney Love is making a splash!

The Hole rock superstar was spotted hitting the beach at Club 55 on Friday (July 27) in Saint-Tropez, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Courtney Love

Courtney splashed around in the ocean in a one piece swimsuit during a fun beach day.

A few days before, Courtney performed at Rockin’1000 That’s Live 2018 in Florence, Italy. More than 1000 musicians joined together to form the biggest rock band on Earth, playing 18 rock tracks!

“What an incredible evening @rockin1000 thank you @renzorosso @ariannaalessi @onlythebrave_foundation #Rockin1000ThatsLive #rockin1000 #florence #firenze #Italy #love #rocknroll,” Courtney wrote on her Instagram.
Just Jared on Facebook
courtney love saint tropez july 2018 01 copy
courtney love saint tropez july 2018 01
courtney love saint tropez july 2018 02 copy
courtney love saint tropez july 2018 02

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Bikini, Courtney Love

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Carole Radziwill is leaving RHONY after six seasons - TMZ
  • Rowan Blanchard reveals her favorite Instagram accounts to follow - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow complains about the "most hated celebrity" label- TooFab
  • Anthony Hopkins opens up about his struggle with alcoholism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment says goodbye to Young & Hungry - Just Jared Jr