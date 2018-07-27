Top Stories
'Star Wars: Episode IX' Cast Announced - Carrie Fisher Will Be Featured!

'Star Wars: Episode IX' Cast Announced - Carrie Fisher Will Be Featured!

Sir Patrick Stewart &amp; Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Sir Patrick Stewart & Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Fri, 27 July 2018 at 4:17 pm

Demi Lovato's Follow-Up YouTube Documentary Is Still Moving Forward

Demi Lovato's Follow-Up YouTube Documentary Is Still Moving Forward

Demi Lovato‘s second YouTube documentary is still moving forward.

The forthcoming doc, a sequel to 2017′s Simply Complicated, which addressed her struggle with bulimia and drug abuse, was confirmed to be in the works by YouTube exec Susanne Daniels during the Television Critics Association press tour on Friday (July 27).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

“We’re working on a second Demi Lovato documentary and I hope she’s feeling better,” she said.

It is not yet known if the status of the project will change in coming weeks or months, E! Online reports.

The follow-up documentary is set to follow Demi as she returns to show fans a side of herself beyond her music to raise awareness about issues that matter.

Demi is currently still being hospitalized after an apparent overdose, and has been visited by her family and ex Wilmer Valderamma.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Demi Lovato

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Carole Radziwill is leaving RHONY after six seasons - TMZ
  • Rowan Blanchard reveals her favorite Instagram accounts to follow - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow complains about the "most hated celebrity" label- TooFab
  • Anthony Hopkins opens up about his struggle with alcoholism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment says goodbye to Young & Hungry - Just Jared Jr
  • Kat

    Vultures really.