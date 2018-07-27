Demi Lovato's Follow-Up YouTube Documentary Is Still Moving Forward

Demi Lovato‘s second YouTube documentary is still moving forward.

The forthcoming doc, a sequel to 2017′s Simply Complicated, which addressed her struggle with bulimia and drug abuse, was confirmed to be in the works by YouTube exec Susanne Daniels during the Television Critics Association press tour on Friday (July 27).

“We’re working on a second Demi Lovato documentary and I hope she’s feeling better,” she said.

It is not yet known if the status of the project will change in coming weeks or months, E! Online reports.

The follow-up documentary is set to follow Demi as she returns to show fans a side of herself beyond her music to raise awareness about issues that matter.

Demi is currently still being hospitalized after an apparent overdose, and has been visited by her family and ex Wilmer Valderamma.