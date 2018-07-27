Fri, 27 July 2018 at 10:51 am
Demi Lovato's Reported Overdose Was a 'Life or Death' Situation
- Demi Lovato “could have died” on Tuesday (July 24) from her reported overdose according to sources with firsthand knowledge.- TMZ
- Did you see who Taylor Swift brought out on stage? – Just Jared Jr
- We didn’t expect to see Katie Holmes here… – Lainey Gossip
- Amber Rose has a controversial Beyonce theory. – TooFab
- This Halsey fan did something so generous at her concert! – MTV
- It’s shocking that James Corden actually did this… – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Demi Lovato, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet