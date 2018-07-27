Top Stories
Fri, 27 July 2018 at 1:00 pm

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber & More: 'No Brainer' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber & More: 'No Brainer' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

DJ Khaled has teamed up with some famous friends for a hot new song!

The 42-year-old DJ and The Four judge teamed up with pals Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo for the new song “No Brainer”!

Khaled‘s 1-year-old son Asahd is also listed as the executive producer of the hot new song!

You can download DJ Khaled and the guys’ new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “No Brainer” below!

