Fri, 27 July 2018 at 2:21 pm
DJ Khaled's Son Asahd Directs New Music Video 'No Brainer' - Watch Now!
Asahd is the true star of dad DJ Khaled‘s new music video!
The 1-year-old “directs” his 42-year-old DJ dad and his collaborators Justin Bieber, Quavo, and Chance the Rapper in the new music for “No Brainer” – and he’s just too cute!
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber
“No Brainer” is the latest single off of DJ Khaled‘s upcoming album Father of Asahd – which is set to debut later this year.
You can download “No Brainer” here.
Watch the music video below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Asahd Khaled, Celebrity Babies, Chance the Rapper, DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Video
Sponsored Links by ZergNet