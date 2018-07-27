Top Stories
Sir Patrick Stewart &amp; Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Claim That She's 'Becky with the Good Hair'

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Fri, 27 July 2018 at 2:21 pm

DJ Khaled's Son Asahd Directs New Music Video 'No Brainer' - Watch Now!

DJ Khaled's Son Asahd Directs New Music Video 'No Brainer' - Watch Now!

Asahd is the true star of dad DJ Khaled‘s new music video!

The 1-year-old “directs” his 42-year-old DJ dad and his collaborators Justin Bieber, Quavo, and Chance the Rapper in the new music for “No Brainer” – and he’s just too cute!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

“No Brainer” is the latest single off of DJ Khaled‘s upcoming album Father of Asahd – which is set to debut later this year.

You can download “No Brainer” here.

Watch the music video below!
