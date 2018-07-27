Top Stories
Fri, 27 July 2018 at 11:49 am

Dua Lipa Performs 'IDGAF' on 'Late Show' Ahead Of Panorama Festival - Watch Here!

Dua Lipa Performs 'IDGAF' on 'Late Show' Ahead Of Panorama Festival - Watch Here!

Dua Lipa rocks a fierce colorful ensemble as she makes her way out of The Ed Sullivan Theater on Thursday night (July 26) in New York City.

The 22-year-old hit-maker performed her hit single “IDGAF” from her self-titled album on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert as the special musical guest for the evening.

“Performed IDGAF last night with the gang on @colbertlateshow … proud of this one!!,” Dua captioned with her Instagram post. “+ we’re super ready for Panorama festival today!! Seeee ya later ⚡️⚡️⚡️”

Dua is set to hit the stage at the 2018 Panorama NYC Music Festival on Randall’s Island Park tonight (July 27).


Dua Lipa Performs ‘IDGAF’ on ‘The Late Show’

FYI: Dua is wearing Versace.
Credit: Scott Kowalchyk, Janet Mayer, Jason Mendez; Photos: CBS, Startraksphoto.com
